Fabrics of Uncertainty: Bangladesh's Garment Industry in Turbulence

Garment manufacturers in Bangladesh are facing halted or delayed orders from suppliers to Walmart due to the looming threat of a 35% tariff by the U.S. This tariff, expected to impact the country's crucial apparel exports, has caused manufacturers to reassess their business strategies amid fears of significant economic repercussions.

The looming threat of a 35% tariff on Bangladeshi textiles imposed by the U.S. government has prompted significant disruption within the garment manufacturing sector. As a primary exporter to the United States, Bangladesh relies heavily on its apparel industry for economic stability, contributing to 80% of the nation's export earnings and 10% of its GDP.

Patriot Eco Apparel Ltd's managing director, Iqbal Hossain, reported that an order for almost a million swim shorts intended for Walmart was halted. The move follows concerns about increased tariffs, influencing companies like Classic Fashion to temporarily suspend Bangladeshi production amid ongoing negotiations in Washington to lower these rates.

Many manufacturers, including Denim Expert Ltd, are grappling with the financial constraints of absorbing potential tariffs, which could push smaller enterprises towards untenable positions. Meanwhile, retailers have hurriedly stocked up inventories in anticipation, with entities like Levi's securing 60% of their 2025 needs. As the situation unfolds, some Bangladeshi companies are exploring European markets to offset potential U.S. losses.

