UK Stock Surge: AstraZeneca's Triumph and Tariff Talks

The UK's leading stock index, the FTSE 100, is inching closer to a historic peak as investors navigate complexities like U.S. tariffs and interest rate decisions. A significant boost arrived from AstraZeneca following successful trials of its blood pressure drug, baxdrostat, which sent its shares climbing.

As of midday trading, the FTSE 100 rose by 0.4%, with AstraZeneca shares up 1.4% after announcing its drug's efficacy in challenging high blood pressure cases. This development signals a positive shift for the pharmaceutical giant.

In response to tariff uncertainties, the EU and South Korea are negotiating trade deals with the U.S. Meanwhile, Britain's economic landscape shows a cooling labor market, heightening expectations for another interest rate cut. Investors will closely monitor upcoming inflation figures and fiscal updates from key financial leaders.