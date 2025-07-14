Left Menu

UK Stock Surge: AstraZeneca's Triumph and Tariff Talks

The UK's FTSE 100 index neared its peak with a boost from AstraZeneca's successful drug trial, amid scrutiny on U.S. tariffs and domestic interest rates. AstraZeneca's promising trial results for baxdrostat sparked investor interest, while trade discussions and potential rate cuts contributed to market dynamics.

The UK's leading stock index, the FTSE 100, is inching closer to a historic peak as investors navigate complexities like U.S. tariffs and interest rate decisions. A significant boost arrived from AstraZeneca following successful trials of its blood pressure drug, baxdrostat, which sent its shares climbing.

As of midday trading, the FTSE 100 rose by 0.4%, with AstraZeneca shares up 1.4% after announcing its drug's efficacy in challenging high blood pressure cases. This development signals a positive shift for the pharmaceutical giant.

In response to tariff uncertainties, the EU and South Korea are negotiating trade deals with the U.S. Meanwhile, Britain's economic landscape shows a cooling labor market, heightening expectations for another interest rate cut. Investors will closely monitor upcoming inflation figures and fiscal updates from key financial leaders.

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

