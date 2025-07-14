Left Menu

India's Fight Against Obesity: The Sugar and Oil Board Initiative

The Indian health ministry has introduced initiatives to tackle rising obesity by urging the display of 'oil and sugar boards' listing oil and sugar content in snacks across workplaces. This move aims to promote healthy lifestyles and highlight obesity's link to non-communicable diseases and economic burden.

The Union health ministry has urged various governmental bodies to implement 'oil and sugar boards' as part of a campaign to promote healthier living and combat obesity. These boards, featuring nutritional information on common snacks, are to be displayed in settings such as schools and offices.

In a letter dated June 21, Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava highlighted the rise in obesity rates and its associated health risks among urban populations. The letter emphasized the importance of reinforcing healthy lifestyle messages on official items like stationery, aiming to shift habits by encouraging reduced oil and sugar consumption.

This initiative coincides with Prime Minister Modi's call for lifestyle changes and is part of the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases. Ministry officials hope to drive nationwide awareness and establish healthier practices, inspired by the vision of a 'Fit India'.

