Left Menu

Health Sector Shifts: High Stakes, Major Moves Amid Policy Changes

The latest health news reveals significant industry developments, including President Trump's spending bill's impact on Medicaid insurers, Waters Corp's acquisition of a Becton unit, and GSK's FDA application for its RSV vaccine. Other highlights include Kenvue's CEO ousting amid strategic review, and AstraZeneca's promising hypertension drug trial results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:28 IST
Health Sector Shifts: High Stakes, Major Moves Amid Policy Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The health sector is witnessing a wave of transformative changes. President Donald Trump's recent spending bill is set to challenge Medicaid insurers, possibly leading to reduced coverage. Affected insurers, such as UnitedHealthcare, may pivot investment to more robust markets to maintain their member base.

Meanwhile, Waters Corp plans to acquire a bioscience unit from Becton Dickinson for $17.5 billion, expanding its role in clinical and diagnostic fields. In the biotech sphere, CSL Ltd is cutting its R&D division, potentially reducing its workforce by a third, while seeking efficiency through external partnerships.

In pharmaceuticals, GSK seeks to broaden the use of its RSV vaccine in the U.S., and AstraZeneca reports positive outcomes from trials on a new hypertension treatment. Globally, the WHO has endorsed Gilead's HIV prevention injection, signaling hopeful advancements against the virus.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025