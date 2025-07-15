Left Menu

Miracle Surgery: Bullet Extraction Gives Yemen Man New Lease on Life

Abdul, a 34-year-old Yemeni lived for over 14 years with a bullet lodged in his skull, causing severe pain and nasal issues. The successful removal of the bullet at Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru through a rare endoscopic nasal surgery has provided immediate relief, allowing Abdul to plan his future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Yemeni man, Abdul, spent over 14 years with a bullet lodged in his skull base, suffering debilitating pain until a rare surgery in Bengaluru changed his life.

After unsuccessful attempts in Yemen, Abdul traveled to Aster Whitefield Hospital, where a team of neurosurgeons and ENT specialists performed a high-risk endoscopic nasal surgery to remove the bullet.

The surgery, a three-hour procedure, was celebrated for its precision, as doctors navigated critical structures without external scars, finally providing Abdul with the relief he deserved and a new opportunity to pursue further education.

