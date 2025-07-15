Miracle Surgery: Bullet Extraction Gives Yemen Man New Lease on Life

A Yemeni man, Abdul, spent over 14 years with a bullet lodged in his skull base, suffering debilitating pain until a rare surgery in Bengaluru changed his life.

After unsuccessful attempts in Yemen, Abdul traveled to Aster Whitefield Hospital, where a team of neurosurgeons and ENT specialists performed a high-risk endoscopic nasal surgery to remove the bullet.

The surgery, a three-hour procedure, was celebrated for its precision, as doctors navigated critical structures without external scars, finally providing Abdul with the relief he deserved and a new opportunity to pursue further education.

(With inputs from agencies.)