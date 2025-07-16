Gaza's Growing Crisis: Malnutrition and Aid Challenges
The United Nations refugee agency has revealed that one in ten children screened in Gaza's clinics has been malnourished since the tightening of a siege. Rising malnutrition rates highlight urgent health challenges as aid access remains restricted. Accusations of aid theft complicate relief efforts, exacerbating the crisis.
One in ten children screened by United Nations refugee agency clinics in Gaza has been found malnourished since early 2024, according to agency reports released on Tuesday.
UNRWA's Director of Communications, Juliette Touma, highlighted the worsening malnutrition rates amid the tightened siege that began on March 2. She said that before the conflict, such severe cases were almost unheard of in the Gaza Strip.
Although Israel lifted an 11-week blockade on May 19, aid flow remains restricted, with UNRWA still unable to distribute aid directly. Recent efforts have included significant food deliveries, yet accusations of theft against Hamas have added to the operational challenges in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
