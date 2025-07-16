UK Life Sciences Plan Sparks Mixed Reactions Amid Drug Pricing Stalemate

The UK government unveiled its life sciences sector plan, eliciting mixed reactions from the pharmaceutical industry. This plan, which is part of a broader industrial strategy, aims to enhance research and development efforts. However, there are concerns over competitive challenges due to a stalled agreement on drug pricing.

Despite efforts to drive innovation, industry leaders express dissatisfaction with Britain's stringent pricing regulations. Critics argue that focusing on low costs rather than fostering investment and access to cutting-edge medicines remains a significant hurdle. Regulatory reforms are promised to expedite drug availability through the National Health Service.

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry voiced concerns about the UK's diminishing role in using innovative medicines. Meanwhile, the government highlighted endorsements from major pharma firms like GSK and Moderna, although unresolved pricing issues remain a contentious topic.