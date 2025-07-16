Left Menu

Food Aid Gaffe: U.S. Government Wastes $793,000 Worth of Biscuits in Aid Freeze

A U.S. government warehouse stored 1,100 tonnes of emergency food rations that were nearing expiration due to President Trump's aid freeze. 622 tonnes of biscuits were saved, but 496 tonnes worth $793,000 had to be destroyed, highlighting challenges in global humanitarian operations caused by policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emergency food rations, totaling 1,100 tonnes, faced expiration in a U.S. government warehouse in Dubai after aid policies halted distribution. It took warnings about "wasted tax dollars" to prompt action, resulting in a deal saving 622 tonnes of biscuits.

Despite the rescue of some supplies, 496 tonnes destined for destruction represent inefficiencies within aid protocols, exacerbated by USAID's operational cuts under Trump's administration, leading to global aid chaos. Sources confirmed the agency's internal documents validating the situation.

The stalled aid, initially meant for critical regions, highlighted systemic disruptions. As the global hunger crisis deepens with 319 million at risk, experts stress the need for better resource management amid policy shifts affecting aid distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

