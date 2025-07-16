Emergency food rations, totaling 1,100 tonnes, faced expiration in a U.S. government warehouse in Dubai after aid policies halted distribution. It took warnings about "wasted tax dollars" to prompt action, resulting in a deal saving 622 tonnes of biscuits.

Despite the rescue of some supplies, 496 tonnes destined for destruction represent inefficiencies within aid protocols, exacerbated by USAID's operational cuts under Trump's administration, leading to global aid chaos. Sources confirmed the agency's internal documents validating the situation.

The stalled aid, initially meant for critical regions, highlighted systemic disruptions. As the global hunger crisis deepens with 319 million at risk, experts stress the need for better resource management amid policy shifts affecting aid distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)