Heroic Student's Recovery After Campus Tragedy

Jyotiprakash Biswal, a student of Fakir Mohan College, is recovering after suffering severe burn injuries trying to save a fellow student who set herself ablaze. Despite his challenges, Biswal is receiving focused care at SCB Medical College Hospital and is on the road to recovery.

Updated: 16-07-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:12 IST
  • India

Jyotiprakash Biswal, a student at Fakir Mohan College, sustained serious burns while attempting to rescue a young woman who set herself on fire on July 12. Doctors now report that his condition is stable.

Biswal was the only person who tried to intervene when the 20-year-old woman ignited herself to protest against a sexual harassment case involving a teacher. Tragically, the woman succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar earlier this week.

Biswal remains under medical care at SCB Medical College Hospital. While he recovers, government officials ensure he receives the best possible treatment, affirmed by Odisha's Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling in a social media post, pledging continued support.

