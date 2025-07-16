Heroic Student's Recovery After Campus Tragedy

Jyotiprakash Biswal, a student at Fakir Mohan College, sustained serious burns while attempting to rescue a young woman who set herself on fire on July 12. Doctors now report that his condition is stable.

Biswal was the only person who tried to intervene when the 20-year-old woman ignited herself to protest against a sexual harassment case involving a teacher. Tragically, the woman succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar earlier this week.

Biswal remains under medical care at SCB Medical College Hospital. While he recovers, government officials ensure he receives the best possible treatment, affirmed by Odisha's Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling in a social media post, pledging continued support.

