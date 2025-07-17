France's Holiday Dilemma: Days Off vs Economic Growth

In a bold move to stimulate economic growth, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has suggested eliminating two public holidays. The proposal, aiming to reform France's debt-heavy financial situation, has caused quite a stir in the European Union's second-largest economy, drawing both attention and criticism.

Globally, the number of public holidays varies significantly. Nepal tops the chart with an impressive 35 public holidays annually, while India, Colombia, and the Philippines each observe around 18. In contrast, England and Canada are on the lower end with fewer than 10 annually recognized holidays.

In Europe, Slovakia boasts the most holidays at 15 days, according to the European Employment Authority EURES, whereas the Netherlands and Denmark have a mere nine. France has 11 national holidays, according to its labor ministry's data.

