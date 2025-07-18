Cardinal Delivers Aid and Hope to Gaza Amidst Turmoil

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa made a historic entry into Gaza to deliver vital humanitarian aid after an Israeli strike severely damaged the Holy Family Church, the small enclave's only Catholic church. The attack resulted in the tragic loss of three lives, wounding several others.

In an interview, Pizzaballa cast doubt on Israeli assertions that the strike was an accident, reaffirming that the Catholic Church will maintain its presence in the turbulent region. The blow struck near the church's primary cross, causing significant damage.

Accompanied by Theophilos III, Jerusalem's Greek Orthodox Patriarch, Pizzaballa brought essential supplies for both Christians and Muslims enduring the conflict. Pope Leo expressed his sadness regarding the tragedy and reiterated his commitment to ending civilian casualties.

