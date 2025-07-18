Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP for Failing UP's Health Infrastructure
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP for deteriorating health services in Uttar Pradesh. He claims the current government fails to provide necessary resources to medical institutions, emphasizing the inadequacies in infrastructure and services that affect patient care and safety.
Samajwadi Party's president, Akhilesh Yadav, launched a fierce critique against the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of dismantling the state's health services. He asserted that due to inadequate medical infrastructure, patients are left scrambling for treatment, sometimes resulting in loss of life.
Yadav argued that medical colleges and hospitals in the state lack basic facilities and are not aligned with established standards. He lamented the insufficient funding and resources allocated to these institutions. Moreover, Yadav highlighted that patients struggle to even get ambulances in emergencies.
The SP leader recalled initiatives like the 108 emergency ambulance service established during his tenure, which he claimed the BJP has undermined. Yadav pointed out specific failures, such as major hospitals not having ventilators or qualified staff, and slammed Health Minister Brajesh Pathak for neglecting his duties. He assured that the public's dissatisfaction would be apparent in the upcoming 2027 assembly elections.
