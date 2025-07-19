Left Menu

Scrutiny Intensified: FDA Calls Halt on Sarepta's Gene Therapy Amid Safety Concerns

The FDA asked Sarepta Therapeutics to halt shipments of its Elevidys gene therapy after a patient's death linked to a similar treatment. Sarepta will continue shipments for ambulatory patients but paused for non-ambulatory ones. The FDA halted limb girdle muscular dystrophy trials due to safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 07:07 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 07:07 IST
Scrutiny Intensified: FDA Calls Halt on Sarepta's Gene Therapy Amid Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Sarepta Therapeutics to voluntarily halt shipments of its Elevidys gene therapy. The request came following the death of a muscular dystrophy patient who was receiving a different, experimental treatment, raising safety alarms about similar gene technologies.

Sarepta, based in Cambridge, has refused the request for ambulatory patients, citing no new safety concerns in this group. However, they continue a shipment halt for non-ambulatory patients, as initiated on June 15 after an acute liver failure incident. This aligns with a broader FDA suspension on trials for limb girdle muscular dystrophy.

Wall Street reacted sharply, with Sarepta's shares dropping significantly amid heightened scrutiny. Patient advocacy groups express concern over the implications for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Sarepta has agreed to add a liver toxicity warning to their Elevidys packaging, amid ongoing investigations into safety risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025