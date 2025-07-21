Medical Marvel: Team Excises Enormous Tumour with Precision

A team of medical experts at Safdarjung Hospital achieved a significant surgical triumph by excising a 10.6 kg gastrointestinal stromal tumour. This rare and cancerous tumour had spread extensively, pressing against multiple organ systems in the patient's abdomen.

The complexity of the surgery was heightened due to the tumour's vast attachment to various abdominal organs, including crucial vessels, making the operation challenging. Dr. Sandeep Bansal, Director of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, praised the team for their dedication and surgical innovation.

The surgery's success required advanced skills and coordinated efforts among surgeons, anesthesiologists, and nursing staff. The patient's recovery is underway, with close monitoring by the medical oncology team, ensuring comprehensive post-operative care.