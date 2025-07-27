Left Menu

Suspected Food Contamination Hospitalizes Over 60 Telangana Students

Over 60 students from a girls' residential school in Telangana were hospitalized due to vomiting and other symptoms after dinner. Suspected food contamination, particularly with curd, is believed to be the cause. An inquiry is underway, and food samples have been sent for testing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-07-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 14:51 IST
In a concerning development, over 60 students from a government-run girls' residential school in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, were hospitalized after experiencing symptoms of vomiting and stomach discomfort following Saturday night's dinner.

According to health officials, 64 students from the Uyyalawada school fell ill, although their conditions are now stable, with 50 having been discharged post-treatment. The preliminary investigation suggests improperly fermented curd as the likely cause of the outbreak.

A thorough inquiry into the incident has been initiated. Authorities have sent food and water samples for analysis to ascertain the precise cause, promising appropriate action once results are obtained.

