Suspected Food Contamination Hospitalizes Over 60 Telangana Students

In a concerning development, over 60 students from a government-run girls' residential school in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, were hospitalized after experiencing symptoms of vomiting and stomach discomfort following Saturday night's dinner.

According to health officials, 64 students from the Uyyalawada school fell ill, although their conditions are now stable, with 50 having been discharged post-treatment. The preliminary investigation suggests improperly fermented curd as the likely cause of the outbreak.

A thorough inquiry into the incident has been initiated. Authorities have sent food and water samples for analysis to ascertain the precise cause, promising appropriate action once results are obtained.

