Lilly's Experimental GLP-1 Pill Falls Short Against Novo Nordisk's Wegovy

Eli Lilly's experimental GLP-1 pill resulted in a 12.4% reduction in body weight over 72 weeks, falling short of expectations when compared to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy. This news led to a 14% drop in Lilly's premarket shares, while Novo's stock experienced a 10% increase.

Portfolio Manager Markus Manns noted this outcome as a favorable scenario for Novo, underlining that Lilly's pill's efficacy was below the anticipated 15% placebo-adjusted mark, registering instead at 11%. An increased vomiting rate of 24% was also highlighted as a significant side effect.

Bernstein analyst Courtney Breen and BMO Capital analyst Evan Seigerman expressed concerns over Lilly's adverse event profile, with a 10.3% discontinuation rate due to adverse events. Analysts anticipate that Lilly's stock will react negatively, contrasting with Novo's more optimistic market position.

