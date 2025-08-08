Crisis Deepens in Sudan Amid Hunger and Health Challenges

The World Health Organization reported a worsening crisis in Sudan, where hunger and disease run rampant in the wake of ongoing conflict. With famine present in several areas, an estimated 25 million people are acutely food insecure, and nearly 100,000 cholera cases have been documented since last July.

Sudan's turmoil stems from clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, which have displaced millions and divided the nation into warring zones. The humanitarian crisis worsens as critical funding cuts impede aid efforts. "Sudan's health system teeters on the brink under relentless violence," stated WHO's Senior Emergency Officer, Ilham Nour.

The cholera outbreak has also reached Darfur refugees in eastern Chad, prompting the UN refugee agency to suspend relocations to curb further infections. "Immediate action is crucial to prevent further loss of life," urged UNHCR's situation coordinator, Patrice Ahouansou, during a Geneva briefing.