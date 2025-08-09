Dengue Surge Sparks Health Alert in Arunachal's Chongkham Block

Chongkham block in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district is witnessing a worrying spike in dengue cases, an official confirmed.

Authorities identified the rise through consistent health surveillance, prompting them to designate the area as a 'Dengue Outbreak block', according to Namsai's deputy commissioner, CR Khampa.

Preventive advisories have been issued, urging residents to clean drains, fill potholes, undergo blood tests if feverish, and take protective measures against mosquito bites.

