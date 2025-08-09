Dengue Surge Sparks Health Alert in Arunachal's Chongkham Block
A significant increase in dengue cases has been observed in Chongkham block, Namsai district, Arunachal Pradesh. Following surveillance reports, the area has been declared a 'Dengue Outbreak block'. Residents are advised on preventive measures to curb further spread of the disease.
Chongkham block in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district is witnessing a worrying spike in dengue cases, an official confirmed.
Authorities identified the rise through consistent health surveillance, prompting them to designate the area as a 'Dengue Outbreak block', according to Namsai's deputy commissioner, CR Khampa.
Preventive advisories have been issued, urging residents to clean drains, fill potholes, undergo blood tests if feverish, and take protective measures against mosquito bites.
