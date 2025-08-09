Delhi's Health Dilemma: The Perils of Feeding Pigeons in Public Spaces
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to issue an advisory urging people not to feed pigeons in public spaces due to health concerns linked to pigeon droppings. This decision comes following concerns about respiratory ailments and judicial scrutiny on the matter.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to officially discourage residents from feeding pigeons in public areas over health concerns regarding the birds' droppings. An advisory will be issued within two weeks, highlighting respiratory issues tied to prolonged exposure to pigeon faeces, according to an official.
The civic body's advisory will urge public cooperation to avoid feeding pigeons on roads, footpaths, traffic islands, balconies, and terraces. Officials believe strict enforcement is unnecessary at the moment, but future measures may be considered if the problem persists.
This move is under judicial scrutiny, as notices were previously issued by the National Green Tribunal to local governing bodies about the health risks pigeon droppings pose. Doctors warn that pigeons can carry bacteria and fungi that instigate severe allergic reactions and lung infections.
