Empowering Transparency: Facial Recognition Revolutionizes Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi announced a new facial recognition system for Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 to eliminate duplication and ensure benefits reach genuine recipients. The technology, mandatory since July 1, aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in service delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 00:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi has introduced a cutting-edge facial recognition system for Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, aiming to eliminate duplication and ensure benefits reach the rightful recipients.

During a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting, Minister Devi emphasized that the technology is expected to significantly boost transparency, accountability, and service delivery efficiency.

Since July 1, the facial recognition system has been mandatory for nationwide take-home ration delivery, ensuring beneficiaries' physical presence and promoting healthier interactions and behaviors at anganwadi centers.

