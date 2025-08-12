Activist Moves & Impressive IPOs: A Dynamic Week in Life Sciences and Biotech

Activist investor Engine Capital has turned its sights on Avantor, pushing for sweeping changes within the life-sciences firm. Amid a challenging year marked by a 45% stock slump, discussions include board restructure, cost-cutting measures, and potential sale, causing a 12% rise in premarket share trading.

Meanwhile, China's Ab&B Bio-Tech made a stellar Hong Kong Stock Exchange debut, with shares soaring 170%. The biotechnology firm's IPO raised $55 million, reflecting a retail demand that oversubscribed nearly 4,000 times, showcasing strong investor confidence in the biotech sector.

Adding to the week's pivotal developments, Novo Nordisk continues its legal battles regarding Wegovy weight-loss drug copies. In France, a chlorine factory fire urges locals indoors, while China's import ban on Spanish poultry highlights ongoing avian flu concerns.

