Activist Moves & Impressive IPOs: A Dynamic Week in Life Sciences and Biotech

This week in health news, activist investor Engine Capital urges Avantor's board overhaul, China's Ab&B Bio-Tech IPO sees remarkable success, Novo Nordisk pursues legal battles over Wegovy copies, and IO Biotech's cancer vaccine trial reveals promising yet statistically insignificant results. Fire in France and China's poultry import ban make headlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 02:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Activist investor Engine Capital has turned its sights on Avantor, pushing for sweeping changes within the life-sciences firm. Amid a challenging year marked by a 45% stock slump, discussions include board restructure, cost-cutting measures, and potential sale, causing a 12% rise in premarket share trading.

Meanwhile, China's Ab&B Bio-Tech made a stellar Hong Kong Stock Exchange debut, with shares soaring 170%. The biotechnology firm's IPO raised $55 million, reflecting a retail demand that oversubscribed nearly 4,000 times, showcasing strong investor confidence in the biotech sector.

Adding to the week's pivotal developments, Novo Nordisk continues its legal battles regarding Wegovy weight-loss drug copies. In France, a chlorine factory fire urges locals indoors, while China's import ban on Spanish poultry highlights ongoing avian flu concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

