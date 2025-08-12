Streamlining Disability Certificate Issuance at AIIMS: A New Era of Efficiency
AIIMS, Delhi is processing over 1,900 disability certificate applications, mainly in Paediatrics and Psychiatry departments. Efforts are underway to simplify the issuance process, including Revised Disability Assessment Guidelines and revamped UDID portal, ensuring efficiency and convenience for persons with disabilities.
AIIMS Delhi is taking significant steps to enhance the issuance process of disability certificates, with over 1,900 applications currently under review. The Paediatrics Department is handling 1,148 requests, while 755 are pending in the Psychiatry Department, as reported to the Rajya Sabha.
The Health Minister, J P Nadda, stated that the issuance of certificates at AIIMS requires clinical assessment by a dedicated Medical Disability Board. The Paediatrics Department addresses applications from individuals up to 18 years, with the Psychiatry Department covering those older than 18.
With the revised guidelines from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, AIIMS aims to make the process efficient for Divyangjans, introducing streamlined application forms and SOPs for appeals. Additionally, the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department has been established as a single-window system for this purpose.
