Modi's Mission: Tackling Obesity for a Healthier India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi identified obesity as a pressing public health issue during his address from the Red Fort on Independence Day. He stressed the importance of individual responsibility in combating this growing concern, advocating for the reduction of cooking oil usage by 10% as a simple measure for households to adopt.

Modi also lauded the societal benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, underlining the scheme's role in enhancing the healthcare access for senior citizens with financial support exceeding Rs 5,00,000 for medical needs. This, he argued, demonstrates the government's commitment to the well-being of the elderly.

Further, he called on researchers and entrepreneurs to focus on domestic pharmaceutical innovation, urging them to secure patents for new medical advancements. This push is aimed at positioning India as a leader in medical self-reliance, ensuring not only a robust healthcare system domestically but also a significant role in global health innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)