Empowering Health: Modi Champions Ayushman Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the transformative impact of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) during his Independence Day address, highlighting its role in improving healthcare access and ending the silent suffering caused by disease.

Modi praised the program for its significant support to senior citizens, showcasing India's dedication to their health with assistance exceeding Rs 5,00,000. This effort reflects a broader commitment to citizens' well-being.

He emphasized the nation's progress in pharmaceutical innovation, advocating for research to produce affordable, effective medicines in India. Such developments are vital to ensuring global access to life-saving treatments without side effects.

