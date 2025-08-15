Empowering Health: Modi Champions Ayushman Bharat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds Ayushman Bharat for improving healthcare access, eliminating silent suffering, and assisting seniors with substantial financial support. He underscores India's leadership in pharma innovation, urging development of affordable new medicines and treatments domestically to support global health without adverse effects.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the transformative impact of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) during his Independence Day address, highlighting its role in improving healthcare access and ending the silent suffering caused by disease.
Modi praised the program for its significant support to senior citizens, showcasing India's dedication to their health with assistance exceeding Rs 5,00,000. This effort reflects a broader commitment to citizens' well-being.
He emphasized the nation's progress in pharmaceutical innovation, advocating for research to produce affordable, effective medicines in India. Such developments are vital to ensuring global access to life-saving treatments without side effects.
