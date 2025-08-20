Left Menu

Landmark Cancer Hospital to Transform Healthcare in Goa

The Goa government, in collaboration with Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, set to complete a state-of-the-art cancer hospital by 2027. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane emphasizes healthcare access, especially in rural areas, promising model sub-health centers. The government aims to enhance employment opportunities and the overall well-being of citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:29 IST
Landmark Cancer Hospital to Transform Healthcare in Goa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Goa, in association with Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, is paving the way for a revolution in healthcare with a new cancer hospital, set for completion by 2027, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced recently.

Speaking in Nagargao village, Minister Rane reiterated the administration's commitment to delivering healthcare directly to citizens, especially in more remote regions, announcing plans for model sub-health centers and doorstep diagnostic facilities.

Highlighting legislative efforts by the state under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Rane conveyed the government's dedication to improving employment prospects for educated youth, aligning with the BJP's broader developmental vision for Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025