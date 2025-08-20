Landmark Cancer Hospital to Transform Healthcare in Goa

The government of Goa, in association with Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, is paving the way for a revolution in healthcare with a new cancer hospital, set for completion by 2027, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced recently.

Speaking in Nagargao village, Minister Rane reiterated the administration's commitment to delivering healthcare directly to citizens, especially in more remote regions, announcing plans for model sub-health centers and doorstep diagnostic facilities.

Highlighting legislative efforts by the state under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Rane conveyed the government's dedication to improving employment prospects for educated youth, aligning with the BJP's broader developmental vision for Goa.

