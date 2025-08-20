Left Menu

Revamping the National Medical Register: A Digital Push Forward

The National Medical Register aims to improve registration rates for doctors within six months through enhanced state collaboration and the integration of AI tools, as stated by Dr. Abhijat Sheth, head of the National Medical Commission. The platform, linked with Aadhaar for authenticity, seeks to upscale existing doctor data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:29 IST
The National Medical Register is set for a digital transformation to boost registration rates, according to Dr. Abhijat Sheth, the head of the National Medical Commission. The process has been sluggish, with less than one percent of the 13 lakh doctors in India signing up by May.

In an effort to expedite this, Dr. Sheth announced plans to enhance coordination with the State Medical Councils and leverage technological tools such as artificial intelligence, targeting substantial improvements within six months.

Launched in August 2024, the NMR features a unique linkage to the Aadhaar ID to ensure the authenticity of registered doctors, aiming to upgrade the existing Indian Medical Register database.

(With inputs from agencies.)

