Revamping the National Medical Register: A Digital Push Forward

The National Medical Register is set for a digital transformation to boost registration rates, according to Dr. Abhijat Sheth, the head of the National Medical Commission. The process has been sluggish, with less than one percent of the 13 lakh doctors in India signing up by May.

In an effort to expedite this, Dr. Sheth announced plans to enhance coordination with the State Medical Councils and leverage technological tools such as artificial intelligence, targeting substantial improvements within six months.

Launched in August 2024, the NMR features a unique linkage to the Aadhaar ID to ensure the authenticity of registered doctors, aiming to upgrade the existing Indian Medical Register database.

(With inputs from agencies.)