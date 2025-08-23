Left Menu

Poisoned Tea Puts Med Student on Ventilator in Jharkhand

A postgraduate student at Jharkhand's RIMS is on a ventilator after allegedly drinking poisoned tea from the hospital canteen. The 25-year-old fell ill shortly after consumption. Authorities suspect chemical poisoning and have detained a canteen worker for questioning. The canteen is sealed pending investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-08-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 09:15 IST
Poisoned Tea Puts Med Student on Ventilator in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A postgraduate medical student at Jharkhand's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has been placed on a ventilator following the suspected poisoning of tea consumed at the hospital canteen. The incident has sparked concern and prompted a police investigation into possible chemical contamination.

The 25-year-old, studying Obstetrics and Gynaecology, fell gravely ill after drinking tea from the canteen while on duty. Noticing a foul taste and smell, she ceased consumption, but soon after, she required intensive care treatment. RIMS officials highlighted the severity of the situation, emphasizing a critical 48-hour observation period.

Authorities have sealed the canteen and detained a staff member for questioning. Toxicology tests on the tea flask and related items are underway to confirm suspicions of chemical poisoning. Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed, and hospital spokesperson Dr. Rajiv Ranjan stated the student's condition remains stable yet critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi's New Closing Auction Session Proposal Aims to Revolutionize Equity Cash Market

Sebi's New Closing Auction Session Proposal Aims to Revolutionize Equity Cas...

 India
2
Remembering Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy: A Voice for the Workers

Remembering Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy: A Voice for the Workers

 India
3
Jaishankar Criticizes US Tariffs, Defends India's Autonomy

Jaishankar Criticizes US Tariffs, Defends India's Autonomy

 India
4
India's Looming Health Crisis: The NCD Epidemic Threat

India's Looming Health Crisis: The NCD Epidemic Threat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025