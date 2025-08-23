Poisoned Tea Puts Med Student on Ventilator in Jharkhand

A postgraduate medical student at Jharkhand's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has been placed on a ventilator following the suspected poisoning of tea consumed at the hospital canteen. The incident has sparked concern and prompted a police investigation into possible chemical contamination.

The 25-year-old, studying Obstetrics and Gynaecology, fell gravely ill after drinking tea from the canteen while on duty. Noticing a foul taste and smell, she ceased consumption, but soon after, she required intensive care treatment. RIMS officials highlighted the severity of the situation, emphasizing a critical 48-hour observation period.

Authorities have sealed the canteen and detained a staff member for questioning. Toxicology tests on the tea flask and related items are underway to confirm suspicions of chemical poisoning. Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed, and hospital spokesperson Dr. Rajiv Ranjan stated the student's condition remains stable yet critical.

