Poisoned Tea Puts Med Student on Ventilator in Jharkhand
A postgraduate student at Jharkhand's RIMS is on a ventilator after allegedly drinking poisoned tea from the hospital canteen. The 25-year-old fell ill shortly after consumption. Authorities suspect chemical poisoning and have detained a canteen worker for questioning. The canteen is sealed pending investigation.
A postgraduate medical student at Jharkhand's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has been placed on a ventilator following the suspected poisoning of tea consumed at the hospital canteen. The incident has sparked concern and prompted a police investigation into possible chemical contamination.
The 25-year-old, studying Obstetrics and Gynaecology, fell gravely ill after drinking tea from the canteen while on duty. Noticing a foul taste and smell, she ceased consumption, but soon after, she required intensive care treatment. RIMS officials highlighted the severity of the situation, emphasizing a critical 48-hour observation period.
Authorities have sealed the canteen and detained a staff member for questioning. Toxicology tests on the tea flask and related items are underway to confirm suspicions of chemical poisoning. Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed, and hospital spokesperson Dr. Rajiv Ranjan stated the student's condition remains stable yet critical.
(With inputs from agencies.)
