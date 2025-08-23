Left Menu

Tribal Groups Rally Against Controversial RIMS-2 Land Acquisition

Ahead of the tribal protest against land acquisition for the RIMS-2 hospital project in Ranchi, Jharkhand, authorities imposed prohibitory orders. Farmers and tribal groups plan to protest against the multi-crore health initiative. Concerns over law and order led to restrictions, while ex-CM Champai Soren criticized the forced land acquisition.

Ranchi | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:41 IST
  • India

Authorities in Ranchi imposed restrictions a day ahead of a planned protest by tribal groups over land acquisition for the RIMS-2 hospital project.

The protests, organized by farmers and over 20 tribal outfits, have raised significant concern among officials who foresee potential disruptions.

Former chief minister Champai Soren has criticized the forceful acquisition of land, alleging that farmers were neither notified nor compensated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

