Tribal Groups Rally Against Controversial RIMS-2 Land Acquisition

Authorities in Ranchi imposed restrictions a day ahead of a planned protest by tribal groups over land acquisition for the RIMS-2 hospital project.

The protests, organized by farmers and over 20 tribal outfits, have raised significant concern among officials who foresee potential disruptions.

Former chief minister Champai Soren has criticized the forceful acquisition of land, alleging that farmers were neither notified nor compensated.

