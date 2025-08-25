BRAINwave: Transforming Healthcare in Andhra Pradesh

In a bid to revolutionize healthcare, the Andhra Pradesh government has introduced the 'Bharat Biodesign Research and Innovation' (BRAIN) programme, collaborating with APAC Biodesign Alliance and Stanford Biodesign, USA. This initiative focuses on developing affordable AI-enabled healthcare technologies and training the workforce in Amaravati's Ratan Tata Innovation Hub.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized that BRAIN aims to bring global health innovation to the state, while generating local solutions with scalability across India and other emerging markets. This strategic move is set to elevate Andhra Pradesh as a pivotal player in healthcare transformation through cutting-edge medical technologies.

The programme is also engineered to nurture startup ecosystems, leverage international bio-design principles, and create employment, thereby garnishing global recognition for the state. With groundwork laid by the AI & MedTech Alliance Foundation, this venture marks a significant leap towards enhanced healthcare delivery and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)