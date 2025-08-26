Tripura's Healthcare Ambitions: Expanding AGMC with New Seats and Specialities
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced efforts to increase MBBS seats and launch super speciality courses at Agartala Government Medical College. The state aims to fill vacancies for specialist doctors despite current shortages. The government is also recruiting technical staff to enhance healthcare services.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha revealed plans to expand the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) by increasing MBBS seats and introducing super speciality courses.
During a recent event, Saha distributed appointment letters to new medical officers, emphasizing the government's commitment to attracting specialist doctors amid current shortages.
Despite recruitment challenges, the administration is working with the National Medical Council to implement its educational enhancements while addressing controversies over medical officer recruitments.
