CDC Upheaval: Resignations Amid Vaccine Policy Tensions
CDC Director Susan Monarez has left the agency amid internal strife over vaccine policies. Her attorneys say she was targeted by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for opposing 'unscientific directives.' Several senior officials have resigned, citing misinformation and budget cuts as contributing factors.
The leadership landscape at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has dramatically shifted as Director Susan Monarez departs less than a month after assuming her role. The move is surrounded by controversy, with Monarez challenging what she describes as an unjustified ouster for her refusal to endorse 'unscientific directives'.
Monarez's departure is part of a broader wave of resignations, including senior officials who have cited surging health misinformation and detrimental budget cuts as principal concerns. Their exodus underscores growing discord within the CDC under the leadership of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose policies are reportedly fueling the turmoil.
Kennedy's sweeping changes, including dismantling the expert vaccine advisory panel, have intensified the internal crisis, complicating federal vaccine strategies amidst rising public skepticism. These events occur against a backdrop of unprecedented challenges such as a recent attack on the CDC headquarters and ongoing outbreaks that have further strained the agency's resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
