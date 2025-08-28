Left Menu

Amoebic Encephalitis Spike in Northern Kerala: Rising Cases Alarm Health Officials

A new case of amoebic encephalitis has been confirmed in Kerala. A 43-year-old woman tested positive for the infection from contaminated water. The number of cases at Kozhikode Medical College is now 10, including children. The infection is often contracted from freshwater sources.

Updated: 28-08-2025 12:27 IST
Amoebic Encephalitis Spike in Northern Kerala: Rising Cases Alarm Health Officials
Health officials reported a new case of amoebic encephalitis in northern Kerala, with a woman testing positive for the rare, deadly brain infection. This infection is caused by a free-living amoeba commonly found in contaminated waters.

On Wednesday, tests confirmed the 43-year-old woman as the latest patient, bringing the total number of those receiving treatment at Kozhikode Medical College to ten, including four children. Sadly, two of these children are related to a nine-year-old girl who succumbed to the disease earlier this month.

The patients originate from Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram districts. Amoebic encephalitis, contracted from freshwater bodies such as lakes and rivers, presents a significant health concern in these areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

