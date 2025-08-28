France's Battle Against Lumpy Skin Disease: A Successful Vaccination Campaign
France witnessed a notable drop in lumpy skin disease outbreaks in cows after a mass vaccination effort. The disease, transmitted by insects, causes cattle health issues and economic impacts. Since late June, 77 outbreaks were confirmed, but effective measures curbed the trend, keeping the situation under control.
In France, the fight against lumpy skin disease in cattle has shown promising results, as reported by the agriculture ministry. Following an aggressive vaccination campaign, there have been no new cases since August 22. This marks a significant decline in outbreaks after facing around 10 new cases weekly in the summer months.
The viral disease, spread by insect bites, causes blistering and reduces milk production in affected cattle, although it poses no risk to human health. Despite this, the disease often results in economic repercussions and trade restrictions. It's primarily located in North Africa, with recent detections in Italy and 77 confirmed cases in France since late June.
Officials disclosed that over 220,000 animals have been vaccinated, covering 90% of cattle in outbreak zones, and 1,700 cattle have been culled. Concerns about the situation have led Britain and others to ban raw milk cheese imports from France, adding pressure on local dairy producers.
