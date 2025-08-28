Left Menu

France's Battle Against Lumpy Skin Disease: A Successful Vaccination Campaign

France witnessed a notable drop in lumpy skin disease outbreaks in cows after a mass vaccination effort. The disease, transmitted by insects, causes cattle health issues and economic impacts. Since late June, 77 outbreaks were confirmed, but effective measures curbed the trend, keeping the situation under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:02 IST
France's Battle Against Lumpy Skin Disease: A Successful Vaccination Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In France, the fight against lumpy skin disease in cattle has shown promising results, as reported by the agriculture ministry. Following an aggressive vaccination campaign, there have been no new cases since August 22. This marks a significant decline in outbreaks after facing around 10 new cases weekly in the summer months.

The viral disease, spread by insect bites, causes blistering and reduces milk production in affected cattle, although it poses no risk to human health. Despite this, the disease often results in economic repercussions and trade restrictions. It's primarily located in North Africa, with recent detections in Italy and 77 confirmed cases in France since late June.

Officials disclosed that over 220,000 animals have been vaccinated, covering 90% of cattle in outbreak zones, and 1,700 cattle have been culled. Concerns about the situation have led Britain and others to ban raw milk cheese imports from France, adding pressure on local dairy producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jess Breach Shines in England's Record-Breaking Victory

Jess Breach Shines in England's Record-Breaking Victory

 United Kingdom
2
Tragic Blast in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Unit

Tragic Blast in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Unit

 India
3
Overhead Equipment Fault Disrupts Mumbai-Surat Trains

Overhead Equipment Fault Disrupts Mumbai-Surat Trains

 India
4
Jess Breach's Hat-Trick Leads England to Historic Win

Jess Breach's Hat-Trick Leads England to Historic Win

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025