Minister Hafizul Hasan Ansari Health Scare Initiates Urgent Hospital Transfer

Jharkhand Minority and Water Resources Minister Hafizul Hasan Ansari was airlifted to a Gurugram hospital for medical evaluation after a sudden health scare, his brother confirmed on Friday.

The 51-year-old minister experienced a sudden drop in blood pressure during the monsoon session's final day in the state assembly on Thursday evening, according to his brother Ekramul Hasan.

Though initially stabilized at a Ranchi hospital, Ansari was flown to Gurugram as a precaution. His condition is now stable, and further detailed evaluations are underway.