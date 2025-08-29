Left Menu

Minister Hafizul Hasan Ansari Health Scare Initiates Urgent Hospital Transfer

Jharkhand Minority and Water Resources Minister Hafizul Hasan Ansari was urgently transferred to Gurugram Hospital after experiencing a sudden health issue. Initially stabilized in Ranchi, Ansari's blood pressure drop necessitated an airlift. Previously operated for heart surgery, his condition now remains stable with no major concerns reported by his team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Minority and Water Resources Minister Hafizul Hasan Ansari was airlifted to a Gurugram hospital for medical evaluation after a sudden health scare, his brother confirmed on Friday.

The 51-year-old minister experienced a sudden drop in blood pressure during the monsoon session's final day in the state assembly on Thursday evening, according to his brother Ekramul Hasan.

Though initially stabilized at a Ranchi hospital, Ansari was flown to Gurugram as a precaution. His condition is now stable, and further detailed evaluations are underway.

