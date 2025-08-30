Health Sector Turmoil: Resignations, Shortages, and New Approvals

The health industry is witnessing a series of critical updates. Gerresheimer's CFO Bernd Metzner has resigned, set to be succeeded by Wolf Lehmann, with backing from an activist shareholder.

In the U.S., three senior officials from the CDC have left the agency, citing concerns over vaccine policy changes pushed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Meanwhile, imminent shortages of life-saving food in Nigeria, Kenya, Somalia, and South Sudan threaten malnourished children, according to Save the Children.

The World Health Organization reports a shortage of vital medical supplies in Gaza, amidst a surge in Guillain-Barré syndrome cases. On the pharmaceutical front, the US FDA has approved Teva Pharmaceuticals' generic version of the obesity drug Saxenda, offering a cheaper alternative to the original.

