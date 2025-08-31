Left Menu

Revolutionizing Autism Detection: India's Eye-Tracking Breakthrough

Butterfly Learnings has launched 'Get SET Early,' a pioneering technology for early autism screening in India using eye-tracking and behavioral science. Backed by UCSD's Autism Center of Excellence, it allows for identification as early as 12 months. The initiative aims to provide accessible and affordable screenings nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 12:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Butterfly Learnings has unveiled a groundbreaking technology called 'Get SET Early,' designed to revolutionize early autism screening in India. Employing advanced eye-tracking and behavioral science, the platform facilitates objective assessments of autism risk, according to Dr. Karen Pierce from the Autism Center of Excellence at the University of California, San Diego.

The initiative is poised to roll out in major Indian cities, including Mumbai and Delhi, with a phased approach to broaden accessibility. Dr. Sonam Kothari, co-founder and CEO, emphasized the importance of early detection, which could commence as early as 12 months, allowing for timely interventions.

With regulatory approval recently secured, the program is set to collaborate with NGOs and public hospitals. The technology promises affordability, as equipment will be provided free to pediatricians, while families will incur minimal consultation fees. The program aims to integrate into government initiatives like the Rashtriya Bal Suraksha Karyakram.

