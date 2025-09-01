Left Menu

Protests Ignite Over Health Workers' Regularisation Controversy in Nagaland

The Nagaland Medical Students' Association (NMSA) is protesting the state government's decision to regularise 280 contractual health workers. They argue the decision bypasses constitutional recruitment mandates. Despite court backing for the government's process, the NMSA and supporters demand a transparent and fair recruitment process through the NPSC.

The Nagaland Medical Students' Association (NMSA) has initiated an indefinite strike against the state government's move to regularise 280 contractual health workers. This protest, which entered its second day on Monday, demands transparency and constitutional adherence in filling health service positions.

The controversy stems from an August 18 notification by the Health and Family Welfare Department approving the regularisation of medical officers, dentists, and others through a departmental committee. The NMSA argues this bypasses constitutionally mandated recruitment processes, contravening the Nagaland Health Service Rules, 2006, which require these posts to be filled via the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC).

Despite a Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court order favoring the government, the NMSA continues its peaceful agitation. The association, backed by tribal groups and medical students' parents, argues for a fair recruitment process that safeguards merit and opportunity.

