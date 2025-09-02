Left Menu

Transforming Fitness: The Clean Air Gym Revolution

Anytime Fitness partners with AIRTH to launch the Clean Air Gym Movement, a pioneering initiative to convert gyms into Certified Clean Air Zones. By integrating AIRTH's Filtrix™ technology, they ensure improved air quality, promoting health and wellness during workouts across Delhi NCR gyms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Anytime Fitness, the world's largest gym chain, has announced an innovative partnership with AIRTH, a deep-tech startup, to launch the Clean Air Gym Movement in India.

This initiative will transform gyms into Certified Clean Air Zones, marking a first for the country's fitness industry.

By integrating AIRTH's Filtrix™ technology, the gyms provide significantly improved air quality, enhancing safety and effectiveness of workouts, while setting a new industry standard for wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

