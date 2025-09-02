Transforming Fitness: The Clean Air Gym Revolution
Anytime Fitness partners with AIRTH to launch the Clean Air Gym Movement, a pioneering initiative to convert gyms into Certified Clean Air Zones. By integrating AIRTH's Filtrix™ technology, they ensure improved air quality, promoting health and wellness during workouts across Delhi NCR gyms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Anytime Fitness, the world's largest gym chain, has announced an innovative partnership with AIRTH, a deep-tech startup, to launch the Clean Air Gym Movement in India.
This initiative will transform gyms into Certified Clean Air Zones, marking a first for the country's fitness industry.
By integrating AIRTH's Filtrix™ technology, the gyms provide significantly improved air quality, enhancing safety and effectiveness of workouts, while setting a new industry standard for wellness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anytime Fitness
- clean air
- gyms
- fitness
- health
- AIRTH
- India
- air quality
- innovation
- wellness
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Tightens Entry and Stay Norms for Foreign Nationals
MiniMines' Green Leap: Pioneering Battery Recycling in India
Apple Hebbal: A New Retail Landmark in South India
Silent Breath Thief: Obstructive Lung Disease in India's Aging Population
The Healing Words: Communication's Role in Healthcare Revealed