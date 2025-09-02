Transforming Fitness: The Clean Air Gym Revolution

Anytime Fitness, the world's largest gym chain, has announced an innovative partnership with AIRTH, a deep-tech startup, to launch the Clean Air Gym Movement in India.

This initiative will transform gyms into Certified Clean Air Zones, marking a first for the country's fitness industry.

By integrating AIRTH's Filtrix™ technology, the gyms provide significantly improved air quality, enhancing safety and effectiveness of workouts, while setting a new industry standard for wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)