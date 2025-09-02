Cancer Rates Surge in Northeast India: A Grim Health Reality

Northeast India has alarmingly emerged as the region with the highest cancer rates between 2015 and 2019, according to a comprehensive study. Data gathered from 43 population-based cancer registries outlined disparities in cancer prevalence nationwide, with Mizoram reporting the highest lifetime risk for the disease.

The study highlighted significant gender discrepancies, as women presented a higher proportion of cancer cases, while men saw a greater number of deaths. The most common cancers in men were oral, lung, and prostate, whereas breast, cervical, and ovarian cancers predominated among women.

The analysis calls for urgent public health interventions as tobacco and alcohol were identified as primary contributors. It stresses the importance of education on harmful effects, and advocates for early detection programs and expanding cancer care services to ensure equitable access across India.