Left Menu

Cancer Rates Surge in Northeast India: A Grim Health Reality

A study reveals that Northeast India recorded the highest cancer rates between 2015 and 2019. The analysis of 43 cancer registries highlights regional disparities in cancer incidence, with Mizoram showing the highest lifetime risk. Tobacco and alcohol emerged as major risk factors necessitating increased public awareness and prevention efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:28 IST
Cancer Rates Surge in Northeast India: A Grim Health Reality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Northeast India has alarmingly emerged as the region with the highest cancer rates between 2015 and 2019, according to a comprehensive study. Data gathered from 43 population-based cancer registries outlined disparities in cancer prevalence nationwide, with Mizoram reporting the highest lifetime risk for the disease.

The study highlighted significant gender discrepancies, as women presented a higher proportion of cancer cases, while men saw a greater number of deaths. The most common cancers in men were oral, lung, and prostate, whereas breast, cervical, and ovarian cancers predominated among women.

The analysis calls for urgent public health interventions as tobacco and alcohol were identified as primary contributors. It stresses the importance of education on harmful effects, and advocates for early detection programs and expanding cancer care services to ensure equitable access across India.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

 Global
2
CBI Books Former OFAJ Deputy GM in Tender Favouritism Scandal

CBI Books Former OFAJ Deputy GM in Tender Favouritism Scandal

 India
3
Jagan Mohan Reddy Blasts TDP for Farmer Neglect, Black Market Exploitation

Jagan Mohan Reddy Blasts TDP for Farmer Neglect, Black Market Exploitation

 India
4
Mass Food Poisoning Strikes Indonesia's School Meal Program

Mass Food Poisoning Strikes Indonesia's School Meal Program

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025