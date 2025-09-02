GMCH Staff Suspensions After Infant Tragedy: New Developments
Five staff members and two trainee doctors from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital have been suspended following the tragic death of a newborn in the neonatal ICU. The measures were enacted after an inquiry committee's report highlighted key lapses in the care of the infant.
In a significant development at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, two senior doctors and three staff members have been suspended in relation to the tragic death of a four-day-old infant. The baby was found hanging from medical equipment wires in the neonatal ICU.
The incident, which occurred on August 18, involved a newborn that was admitted to the NICU for infection and jaundice. An inquiry committee's report prompted the hospital authorities to take stringent action against seven individuals.
Authorities suspended Anupama Deka, head of the paediatric department, and Dipankar Hazarika, an associate professor. Additionally, staff nurses Chandana Nath, Gomti Devi, and ICU technician Ishan Jyoti Talukdar faced suspensions. Two trainee doctors were rusticated for six months as part of the disciplinary measures.
