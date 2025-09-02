Left Menu

GMCH Staff Suspensions After Infant Tragedy: New Developments

Five staff members and two trainee doctors from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital have been suspended following the tragic death of a newborn in the neonatal ICU. The measures were enacted after an inquiry committee's report highlighted key lapses in the care of the infant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:45 IST
GMCH Staff Suspensions After Infant Tragedy: New Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, two senior doctors and three staff members have been suspended in relation to the tragic death of a four-day-old infant. The baby was found hanging from medical equipment wires in the neonatal ICU.

The incident, which occurred on August 18, involved a newborn that was admitted to the NICU for infection and jaundice. An inquiry committee's report prompted the hospital authorities to take stringent action against seven individuals.

Authorities suspended Anupama Deka, head of the paediatric department, and Dipankar Hazarika, an associate professor. Additionally, staff nurses Chandana Nath, Gomti Devi, and ICU technician Ishan Jyoti Talukdar faced suspensions. Two trainee doctors were rusticated for six months as part of the disciplinary measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Urgent Financial Relief for Textile Exports Amid US Tariff Hike

Urgent Financial Relief for Textile Exports Amid US Tariff Hike

 India
2
India Accelerates in Semiconductor Race with Strategic Logistics Boost

India Accelerates in Semiconductor Race with Strategic Logistics Boost

 India
3
Tense Standoff: High Court Adjourns Hearing Amid Maratha Protests

Tense Standoff: High Court Adjourns Hearing Amid Maratha Protests

 India
4
India Extends Export Obligations: A Boon for Chemical Sector Amid US Tariffs

India Extends Export Obligations: A Boon for Chemical Sector Amid US Tariffs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025