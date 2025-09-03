Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's State-of-the-Art Hospital: A New Era in Bastar's Healthcare

The Chhattisgarh government has signed an MoU with Telangana's Continental Hospitals to operate a 240-bed super-speciality hospital in Jagdalpur, under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. This Rs 200 crore facility aims to offer world-class healthcare, especially benefiting tribal regions and security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:22 IST
A monumental step for healthcare in Chhattisgarh was taken as the state government inked a deal with a prominent Telangana-based medical institution. The partnership aims to operate a cutting-edge, 240-bed hospital in Jagdalpur, Bastar district.

Built with a substantial Rs 200 crore investment, the hospital was formed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. The initiative gathers both state and federal resources, contributing significantly to the state's medical infrastructure. The Chief Minister emphasized its importance, particularly for the tribal community and security forces battling regional conflicts.

The hospital will soon provide specialized care in cardiology, nephrology, neurology, and more, at government-set prices. With doors expected to open on November 1, statehood day, this facility stands as a beacon for accessible, high-quality healthcare in Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

