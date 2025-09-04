Outcry Over Rat Bite Fatalities Exposes Health Sector Failures

The recent deaths of two newborns bitten by rats at an Indore hospital have sparked significant outrage. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, pointing to what he termed 'government negligence,' urging them to 'hang their heads in shame.'

The tragic incidents occurred in the ICU of Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, one of Madhya Pradesh's largest government facilities. The hospital attributed the first infant's death to pneumonia and the second to a blood infection. However, Gandhi labeled the tragedies 'outright murder,' calling for accountability.

Gandhi further argued that private interests dominate the health sector, leaving poor families vulnerable in government hospitals. He asserted that government failures extend beyond healthcare to broader neglect of the poor, and called for a stronger response to protect citizens' health rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)