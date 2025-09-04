Left Menu

Outcry Over Rat Bite Fatalities Exposes Health Sector Failures

Two newborns died in Indore, sparking criticism from Rahul Gandhi who blamed government negligence. The infants, bitten by rats, suffered in a government hospital's ICU. Gandhi condemned Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yadav, emphasizing systemic issues in healthcare, especially for the poor.

Updated: 04-09-2025 18:11 IST
  Country:
  • India

The recent deaths of two newborns bitten by rats at an Indore hospital have sparked significant outrage. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, pointing to what he termed 'government negligence,' urging them to 'hang their heads in shame.'

The tragic incidents occurred in the ICU of Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, one of Madhya Pradesh's largest government facilities. The hospital attributed the first infant's death to pneumonia and the second to a blood infection. However, Gandhi labeled the tragedies 'outright murder,' calling for accountability.

Gandhi further argued that private interests dominate the health sector, leaving poor families vulnerable in government hospitals. He asserted that government failures extend beyond healthcare to broader neglect of the poor, and called for a stronger response to protect citizens' health rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

