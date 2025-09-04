Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Universal Health Policy and New Investments

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, sanctioned a landmark proposal to introduce a universal health policy. Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy revealed that this policy would cater healthcare services costing up to Rs 25 lakh.

This initiative, operating under the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY - Dr NTR Vaidya Seva scheme in a hybrid model, involves tenders from insurance firms. The universal health scheme will expedite treatment approvals within six hours of hospital admission, with all transactions finalized within 15 days.

Concurrently, the cabinet approved investments from Mother's Dairy and AS International in Chittoor, promising considerable job opportunities. Furthermore, the greenfield capital city of Amaravati will host premier educational and healthcare institutions following the waiver of stamp duties, fostering an environment of quality services in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)