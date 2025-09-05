Health Crisis in Turakapalem: AP's Response to Mysterious Deaths
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu declared a health emergency in Turakapalem village after 20 mysterious deaths. Immediate hospitalization and health camps are ordered, with AIIMS experts' assistance sought. Opposition parties blame the government, demanding investigations and better sanitation measures to prevent further tragedy.
In response to a series of unexplained fatalities, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has declared a health emergency in Turakapalem village, Guntur district. The decision follows reports of 20 deaths in two months, prompting urgent measures for affected residents.
Naidu mandated the hospitalization of symptom-showing villagers, conducted health camps, and ordered comprehensive medical tests. Authorities have been instructed to seek expertise from AIIMS–Mangalagiri, and international specialists if necessary. Safe drinking water supplies were also mandated.
Opposition voices, including YSRCP's Ambati Rambabu and APCC's YS Sharmila, criticized the government's handling, alleging negligence and demanding investigations, improved sanitation, and compensation for the victims' families.
