Health Crisis in Turakapalem: AP's Response to Mysterious Deaths

In response to a series of unexplained fatalities, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has declared a health emergency in Turakapalem village, Guntur district. The decision follows reports of 20 deaths in two months, prompting urgent measures for affected residents.

Naidu mandated the hospitalization of symptom-showing villagers, conducted health camps, and ordered comprehensive medical tests. Authorities have been instructed to seek expertise from AIIMS–Mangalagiri, and international specialists if necessary. Safe drinking water supplies were also mandated.

Opposition voices, including YSRCP's Ambati Rambabu and APCC's YS Sharmila, criticized the government's handling, alleging negligence and demanding investigations, improved sanitation, and compensation for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)