From Gaza to Naples: The Heartwarming Recovery of Shamm Qudeih

Lifting the spirits of a crisis-worn region, Shamm Qudeih, a young Gaza native, is on the mend in Italy, celebrating her second birthday as she gains weight and strength. Once emaciated, her conditions exacerbated by an Israeli blockade, Shamm's recovery marks a beacon of hope amid rampant malnutrition.

Before her journey to Italy, Shamm was trapped in a cycle of scarcity, compounded by a genetic metabolic disorder. A poignant photograph of Shamm, taken by journalist Mariam Dagga days before the latter's tragic death in an Israeli strike, captures her frailty and struggle for survival. The ongoing blockade in Gaza has driven a staggering number of people, including over half a million facing catastrophic hunger, to crisis levels, according to global hunger authorities.

Now under the care of Dr. Daniele de Brasi in Naples, Shamm's journey of recovery continues. Receiving specialized nutritional support, she and other Palestinian children are given the chance to heal from the devastations of both conflict and disease. Yet, as her family navigates this new chapter, thoughts of returning to Gaza remain distant, overshadowed by the ongoing turmoil at home.