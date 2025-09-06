Bengaluru Devotee Donates Over Rs 1 Crore to Tirumala's Health Scheme

A devotee from Bengaluru has made a generous donation of over Rs 1 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' Sri Balaji Aarogya Varaprasadini scheme, as confirmed by TTD chairman BR Naidu in a recent statement.

This contribution is aimed at bolstering the facilities at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, a TTD institution dedicated to providing advanced healthcare services to underprivileged and disabled individuals.

TTD, the caretaker of the affluent Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, expressed gratitude for the donation, which significantly aids their ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare provisions for the needy.

(With inputs from agencies.)