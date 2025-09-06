CBI Director Hospitalized After Temple Visit

CBI Director Praveen Sood was admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday following complaints of discomfort, sources revealed.

Sood, who was visiting Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, began feeling unwell during his journey back to Hyderabad and was subsequently taken to a hospital, according to reports.

Hospital sources have confirmed that a series of tests were conducted and Sood is currently under observation for a day to monitor his health condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)