CBI Director Hospitalized After Temple Visit
CBI Director Praveen Sood was hospitalized after experiencing uneasiness during his return from Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh. He was admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad and remains under observation following tests. Sood was visiting the temple town before falling ill.
Hyderabad | Updated: 06-09-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 16:39 IST
CBI Director Praveen Sood was admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday following complaints of discomfort, sources revealed.
Sood, who was visiting Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, began feeling unwell during his journey back to Hyderabad and was subsequently taken to a hospital, according to reports.
Hospital sources have confirmed that a series of tests were conducted and Sood is currently under observation for a day to monitor his health condition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
