Controversial Claims: Tylenol in Pregnancy and Autism Link

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to announce a controversial link between Tylenol use in pregnant women and autism. Despite existing medical guidelines, Kennedy suggests Tylenol's potential risks, while proposing folinic acid as a treatment option for autism symptoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:28 IST
Health Secretary

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is poised to stir the medical community with a new declaration concerning Tylenol and its use during pregnancy. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Kennedy is expected to claim that pregnant women's use of the popular pain reliever is potentially linked to the development of autism, a stance contrary to current medical guidelines which deem the medication safe.

The Wall Street Journal's report indicates that Kennedy will also advocate for the use of folate-derived folinic acid as a treatment option to alleviate autism symptoms in some individuals. These assertions are likely to provoke discussions and further scrutiny within healthcare circles, challenging the conventional safety standards adhered to by many expectant mothers.

This development underscores a notable divergence from the established medical consensus, and it remains to be seen how Kennedy's announcement will impact public perceptions and healthcare practices regarding the use of over-the-counter medications in pregnancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

