TSRTC and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital Join Hands for 'Network to Sight'

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has introduced a unique social service initiative to transport corneas freely across the state. This program aims to aid patients needing vision restoration procedures.

In collaboration with state-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, corneas collected from donors in various regions are to be safely transported to Hyderabad, thanks to a Memorandum of Understanding signed between TSRTC and the hospital, under the banner 'Network to Sight'.

Corneas will be collected from government hospitals, placed in ice boxes, and sent to TSRTC logistics counters. They will then be delivered to Hyderabad, where Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital staff will receive and preserve them in the eye bank. TSRTC Managing Director V C Sajjanar expressed contentment over this "noble cause," while Superintendent Dr Modini P thanked them for their assistance. As part of the ceremony, Sajjanar also pledged to donate his eyes, emphasizing the significance of the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)