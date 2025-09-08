Left Menu

TSRTC and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital Join Hands for 'Network to Sight'

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has launched a programme facilitating free corneal transportation across the state to Hyderabad, aiding in vision restoration surgeries. This initiative, part of the 'Network to Sight' programme, is in collaboration with Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital and aims to enhance corneal donation transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:05 IST
TSRTC and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital Join Hands for 'Network to Sight'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has introduced a unique social service initiative to transport corneas freely across the state. This program aims to aid patients needing vision restoration procedures.

In collaboration with state-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, corneas collected from donors in various regions are to be safely transported to Hyderabad, thanks to a Memorandum of Understanding signed between TSRTC and the hospital, under the banner 'Network to Sight'.

Corneas will be collected from government hospitals, placed in ice boxes, and sent to TSRTC logistics counters. They will then be delivered to Hyderabad, where Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital staff will receive and preserve them in the eye bank. TSRTC Managing Director V C Sajjanar expressed contentment over this "noble cause," while Superintendent Dr Modini P thanked them for their assistance. As part of the ceremony, Sajjanar also pledged to donate his eyes, emphasizing the significance of the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Two Army personnel succumb to injuries in Kulgam encounter: Officials.

Two Army personnel succumb to injuries in Kulgam encounter: Officials.

 India
2
Supreme Court Restores Widow's Property Rights

Supreme Court Restores Widow's Property Rights

 India
3
Gujarat Assembly Session Begins with Tributes and Homage

Gujarat Assembly Session Begins with Tributes and Homage

 India
4
CPI MP Urges Immediate Relief for Flood-Ravaged Punjab

CPI MP Urges Immediate Relief for Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025