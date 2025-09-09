UNSEEN TRAGEDY: Preventable Drowning's Toll on India's Children
Drowning remains one of India's leading causes of child mortality. It's preventable through simple interventions often overlooked by governments. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution highlights India's role in global drowning prevention, emphasizing local strategies, especially in vulnerable regions like West Bengal, while advocating for swimming education and tailored state action plans.
- Country:
- India
Drowning continues to be a significant cause of child mortality in India, despite being largely preventable, asserts Kate Eardley from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. Authorities often fail to recognize drowning as a major issue, categorizing it as 'unnatural deaths.' Solutions exist, but governmental action remains insufficient.
India's endorsement of the 2023 World Health Assembly (WHA) resolution marks a global turning point. However, local execution, particularly in states like West Bengal, remains sporadic. Vulnerable areas such as the Sundarbans highlight the urgent need for community-level interventions. Simple, cost-effective methods like CPR training for mothers are being piloted to showcase potential impact, supported by NGOs like Child in Need Institute (CINI).
Eardley presses for realistic, localized action plans acknowledging diverse regional needs. She sees potential in integrating drowning prevention within existing structures, advocating for swimming education when infrastructure matures. A dedicated budget remains vital, allowing drowning prevention to encompass national and state health strategies, tackling this largely invisible public health crisis.
