UNSEEN TRAGEDY: Preventable Drowning's Toll on India's Children

Drowning continues to be a significant cause of child mortality in India, despite being largely preventable, asserts Kate Eardley from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. Authorities often fail to recognize drowning as a major issue, categorizing it as 'unnatural deaths.' Solutions exist, but governmental action remains insufficient.

India's endorsement of the 2023 World Health Assembly (WHA) resolution marks a global turning point. However, local execution, particularly in states like West Bengal, remains sporadic. Vulnerable areas such as the Sundarbans highlight the urgent need for community-level interventions. Simple, cost-effective methods like CPR training for mothers are being piloted to showcase potential impact, supported by NGOs like Child in Need Institute (CINI).

Eardley presses for realistic, localized action plans acknowledging diverse regional needs. She sees potential in integrating drowning prevention within existing structures, advocating for swimming education when infrastructure matures. A dedicated budget remains vital, allowing drowning prevention to encompass national and state health strategies, tackling this largely invisible public health crisis.